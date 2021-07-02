Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 34 points or 0.51% at 6715.52 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Oil India Ltd (up 2.68%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 1.59%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.53%),Coal India Ltd (up 1.51%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.22%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 1.09%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 0.96%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 0.95%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.88%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.74%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 5%), Goa Carbon Ltd (down 1.18%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.51%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 104.16 or 0.2% at 52214.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.75 points or 0.15% at 15657.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 148.66 points or 0.59% at 25461.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.86 points or 0.36% at 7870.86.

On BSE,1679 shares were trading in green, 911 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

