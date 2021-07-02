Real Estate shares spurt

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 21.55 points or 0.79% at 2753 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.94%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.74%),DLF Ltd (up 1.16%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.94%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.16%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.15%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.1%).

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.48%), Sobha Ltd (down 0.6%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.04%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 104.16 or 0.2% at 52214.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.75 points or 0.15% at 15657.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 148.66 points or 0.59% at 25461.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.86 points or 0.36% at 7870.86.

On BSE,1679 shares were trading in green, 911 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

