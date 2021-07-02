Coforge board to mull fund raising on 6 July

Coforge on Thursday announced that its board will meet on Tuesday, 6 July 2021, to consider raising funds in one or more tranches.

In an exchange filing on Thursday, Coforge announced that the meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled on Tuesday, 6 July 2021, to consider and approve raising of funds in one or more tranches by issuance of equity shares and/or depository receipts and/or other eligible securities.

Shares of Coforge were down 0.03% at Rs 4,196.15 on BSE today.

Coforge is a leading global IT solutions organization. Its proprietary platforms power critical business processes across the financial services and Travel industries. The IT company's consolidated net profit rose 9% to Rs 133 crore on 6% increase in net sales to Rs 1,261.50 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

