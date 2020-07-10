JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

CONCOR says Q1 volumes decline 21%

GE Power India receives contract worth Rs 291.9 cr
Business Standard

JSW Steel receives revision in credit ratings from Moody's

Capital Market 

JSW Steel announced that Moody's Investors Service vide their release dated July 22,2020 has retained the Company's ratings at Ba2 with Outlook revised to Negative.

Corporate Family Rating (CFR) - Ba2;Negative (Revised from Ba2 placed under rating downgrade; Ratings under review)

Senior Unsecured Debt Rating - Ba2;Negative (Revised from Ba2 placed under rating downgrade; Ratings under review)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 09:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU