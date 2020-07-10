JSW Steel receives revision in credit ratings from Moody's

-
JSW Steel announced that Moody's Investors Service vide their release dated July 22,2020 has retained the Company's ratings at Ba2 with Outlook revised to Negative.
Corporate Family Rating (CFR) - Ba2;Negative (Revised from Ba2 placed under rating downgrade; Ratings under review)
Senior Unsecured Debt Rating - Ba2;Negative (Revised from Ba2 placed under rating downgrade; Ratings under review)
