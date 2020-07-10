JSW Steel receives revision in credit ratings from Moody's

JSW Steel announced that Moody's Investors Service vide their release dated July 22,2020 has retained the Company's ratings at Ba2 with Outlook revised to Negative.

Corporate Family Rating (CFR) - Ba2;Negative (Revised from Ba2 placed under rating downgrade; Ratings under review)

Senior Unsecured Debt Rating - Ba2;Negative (Revised from Ba2 placed under rating downgrade; Ratings under review)

