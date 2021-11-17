JSW Steel selected in S&P DJSI for the Emerging Markets for 2021

JSW Steel announced today that it has been selected in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the Emerging Markets for 2021.

JSW Steel is one of the 15 companies from India and one amongst only three steel companies from Emerging Markets that have made it to the DJSI EM Index which comprises 108 companies globally.

The company has progressively improved its score across the three domains of Environment, Social and Governance.

