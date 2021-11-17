Fifth Third Bank launches iGTB's cloud-native self-service Contextual Banking Platform - CBX

-
Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking specialist from Intellect Design Arena, today announced that Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has launched CBX, the first true contextual banking platform.
This platform strengthens Fifth Third Bank's position as a digital leader and positions the needs of corporate customers at the forefront.
