JSW Steel subsidiary gets EC clearance for Odhisha-based Greenfield Integrated Steel plant

-
ALSO READ
Ultratech Cement gains on commissioning 1.2 mtpa cement capacity
Ultratech Cement Q3 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 1,708 cr on one-time tax gain
Dalmia Bharat adds 2.9 MnT cement capacity at Murli plant in Maharashtra
Ultratech Cement commissions Line II of UP-based Bara Grinding Unit
Cement stocks under pressure amid rising crude oil price
-
The wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Steel, JSW Utkal Steel, received the environmental clearance for setting up of Greenfield Integrated Steel Plant of 13.2 MTPA crude steel from the Union Ministry of Environment & Forest and Climate Change.
The mega project will generate huge employment opportunities in the region, which in turn will boost the economy of Odisha. The capital expenditure for the modern, green and environment-friendly integrated steel plant (ISP) project is expected to be approx. Rs 65,000 crore including associated facilities. The phase-wise work for the project will start once the land is handed over to the company by the Government of Odisha. The project is one of the largest in the manufacturing sector in the country and Union Ministry of Environment & Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) accorded the environmental clearance (EC) after successful public hearings.
JSW Utkal Steel (JUSL) has earmarked budgets for social interventions under public health, education, skill development, social infrastructure, waste management, environment, drinking water, women empowerment and so on. Additionally, based on the environment impact assessment (EIA), the company has plans to incur expenditure for the environment protection and mitigation measures.
Shares of JSW Steel fell 1.82% to Rs 753.30 on BSE. JSW Steel is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of Iron and Steel Products.
The company's consolidated net profit advanced 69.2% to Rs 4,516 crore on 74.3 % increase in net sales to Rs 37,462 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU