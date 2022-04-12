Volumes jump at Indigo Paints Ltd counter

-
-
Indigo Paints Ltd witnessed volume of 20496 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4767 shares
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 April 2022.
Indigo Paints Ltd witnessed volume of 20496 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4767 shares. The stock increased 4.76% to Rs.1,704.50. Volumes stood at 9700 shares in the last session.
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd clocked volume of 14295 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3777 shares. The stock gained 4.34% to Rs.852.50. Volumes stood at 5459 shares in the last session.
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd registered volume of 1.12 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35081 shares. The stock slipped 2.65% to Rs.1,191.40. Volumes stood at 51894 shares in the last session.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd registered volume of 2.36 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 88533 shares. The stock slipped 1.92% to Rs.1,647.60. Volumes stood at 1.65 lakh shares in the last session.
TVS Motor Company Ltd registered volume of 1.23 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47925 shares. The stock slipped 0.71% to Rs.645.75. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.
