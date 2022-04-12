Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 68.4 points or 1.43% at 4849.04 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 6.12%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 5.78%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 0.22%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (down 3.37%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 3.09%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.65%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 369.35 or 0.63% at 58595.22.

The Nifty 50 index was down 130.9 points or 0.74% at 17544.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 395.67 points or 1.32% at 29484.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 133.79 points or 1.5% at 8782.78.

On BSE,885 shares were trading in green, 2065 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

