Jubilant FoodWorks appoints Sameer Batra as president, CBO

The QSR chain operator announced that Sameer Batra has joined as president and chief business officer (CBO) of Domino's India effective from 9 March 2023.

In this role, he will be responsible for steering Domino's Pizza India to its next phase of growth pivoted upon best-in-class customer experience, operational excellence, same store growth and store expansion, said the company.

Batra holds an engineering degree from University of Pune and masters in business administration (MBA) from Goa Institute of Management. He has over 22 years of experience in building businesses in the consumer space with a special focus on pricing, large scale p&l management, leading and building teams and more recently running digital businesses.

Prior to joining the company, he was working at Amazon as director - prime video's marketplace and business expansion. He was associated with Bharti Airtel between 2006 and 2019. During his stint, he had been a part of Bharti Airtel's leadership team as Circle CEO for Mobility, Enterprise and DTH business and India CEO for Broadband home business.

Jubilant FoodWorks (JFL) is India's largest foodservice company and is part of the Jubilant Bhartia group. Incorporated in 1995, JFL holds the exclusive master franchise rights from Domino's Pizza Inc. to develop and operate the Domino's Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. In India, JFL has a strong and extensive network of 1,760 Domino's restaurants across 387 cities.

The company's standalone net profit tumbled 35.5% to Rs 88.58 crore despite of 10.32% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,316.64 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip declined 1.15% to Rs 455 on the BSE.

