IRB Infra toll collection jumps 27% YoY

IRB Infrastructure Developers' gross toll collection advanced 26.77% to Rs 351.75 crore in February 2023 compared with Rs 277.47 crore reported in February 2022.

Sequentially, the company's gross toll collection declined 6.15% as against Rs 374.81 crore recorded in January 2023.

The gross toll collection of IRB Infra's wholly-owned subsidiaries in February 2023 was Rs 169.76 crore, up 10.01% year on year (YoY) and down 7.95% month on month (MoM).

The joint ventures entities under IRB Infrastructure Trust reported gross toll collection of Rs 181.99 crore (up 47.77% YoY) for the period under review. It is lower by 4.41% as compared with Rs 190.38 crore reported in January 2023.

Virendra D. Mhaiskar, chairman & managing director of IRB Infrastructure Developers said, The February 2023 toll collection on all the Corridors we manage nation-wide, have once again revealed the consistency and robustness in the growth over last year; thus, reflecting India's economic stability in the post pandemic era.

IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB) is India's first Multinational Infrastructure player in Highways segment. As the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India, with this win, IRB group's asset base will swell to over Rs 62,000 crore spread in 10 States across the parent company and two InvITs.

The company's consolidated net profit increased by 94.50% to Rs 141.36 crore on a 18.37% rise in sales in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers shed 0.03% to Rs 29.47 on the BSE.

