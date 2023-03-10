Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Slides 11.36%, S&P BSE Financial Services index Drops 1.72%

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd has added 16.31% over last one month compared to 2.95% fall in S&P BSE Financial Services index and 2.67% drop in the SENSEX

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd lost 11.36% today to trade at Rs 64.9. The S&P BSE Financial Services index is down 1.72% to quote at 8441.84. The index is down 2.95 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Holdings Ltd decreased 3.93% and Karnataka Bank Ltd lost 3.12% on the day. The S&P BSE Financial Services index went up 12.29 % over last one year compared to the 6.46% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd has added 16.31% over last one month compared to 2.95% fall in S&P BSE Financial Services index and 2.67% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7.79 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.48 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 77.87 on 06 Mar 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 37.5 on 17 Jun 2022.

