Jubilant Foodworks launches first 'Hong's Kitchen' restaurant in Gurugram

Jubilant Foodworks announced the launch of its first own brand 'Hong's Kitchen'.
The latest venture marks JFL's entry into the Chinese cuisine segment, a large and fast growing segment in the Indian market. Hong's Kitchen has opened its first restaurant in Eros mall, Gurugram.
