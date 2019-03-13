JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Bothra Metals & Alloys shifts registered office

HDFC Bank Ltd gains for fifth session
Business Standard

Jubilant Foodworks launches first 'Hong's Kitchen' restaurant in Gurugram

Capital Market 

Jubilant Foodworks announced the launch of its first own brand 'Hong's Kitchen'.

The latest venture marks JFL's entry into the Chinese cuisine segment, a large and fast growing segment in the Indian market. Hong's Kitchen has opened its first restaurant in Eros mall, Gurugram.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 13 2019. 12:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements