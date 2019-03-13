Board of PVV Infra approves change in registered office

At meeting held on 13 March 2019The Board of PVV Infra at its meeting held on 13 March 2019 has approved the Regional Director Order for shifting of registered office from the State of Tamil Nadu to State of Andhra Pradesh at Plot no: 63, 1st Floor, 4th Cross Road, Kanakadurga Gazetted Officers Colony, Gurunanak Colony Road, Vijayawada, Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh - 520 008.
