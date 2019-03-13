RSWM gets revision in credit ratings

From Ratings & Research

RSWM announced that Ratings & Research has revised the Long Term and Short Term Credit Rating of the Company as follows :

Term Loans : Rating of 'IND A' has been affirmed. has been revised to Negative from Stable earlier.

: Long Term rating of 'IND A' has been affirmed. Short Term rating of 'IND A1' has been affirmed. has been revised to Negative from Stable earlier.

Non Fund-Based Working Capital : Long Term rating of 'IND A' has been affirmed. Short Term rating of 'IND A1' has been affirmed. has been revised to Negative from Stable earlier.

