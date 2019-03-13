RSWM gets revision in credit ratings

-
ALSO READ
NIIF to acquire controlling stake in IDFC infra finance arm for undisclosed amount
Interest on home, auto, MSE loans to be linked to new benchmarks from April 1
Ola raises $50 mln from Sailing Capital, China-Eurasian Economic Cooperation Fund
AdvantEdge Founders announces Rs 300 cr consumer technology fund
Moody's downgrades Sri Lanka's rating to B2
-
From India Ratings & ResearchRSWM announced that India Ratings & Research has revised the Long Term and Short Term Credit Rating of the Company as follows :
Term Loans : Rating of 'IND A' has been affirmed. The outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable earlier.
Fund Based Working Capital : Long Term rating of 'IND A' has been affirmed. Short Term rating of 'IND A1' has been affirmed. The Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable earlier.
Non Fund-Based Working Capital : Long Term rating of 'IND A' has been affirmed. Short Term rating of 'IND A1' has been affirmed. The Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable earlier.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU