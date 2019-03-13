JUST IN
Board of Axis Bank approves change in Chairman
RSWM gets revision in credit ratings

From India Ratings & Research

RSWM announced that India Ratings & Research has revised the Long Term and Short Term Credit Rating of the Company as follows :

Term Loans : Rating of 'IND A' has been affirmed. The outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable earlier.

Fund Based Working Capital : Long Term rating of 'IND A' has been affirmed. Short Term rating of 'IND A1' has been affirmed. The Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable earlier.

Non Fund-Based Working Capital : Long Term rating of 'IND A' has been affirmed. Short Term rating of 'IND A1' has been affirmed. The Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable earlier.

