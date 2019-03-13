Tata Comm becomes Official Digital Transformation Partner of ROKiT Williams Racing

-
ROKiT Williams Racing has chosen Tata Communications as the team's Official Digital Transformation Partner. ROKiT Williams Racing will benefit from Tata Communications' seven-season track record in the reliable delivery of network, hosting, broadcasting and security services to the F1 ecosystem.
The team will use Tata Communications' digital infrastructure to enable real-time data transfer between the pit-lane garage at each Grand Prix and the team's race factory in the UK.
This infrastructure includes a superfast subsea fibre network that carries around 30% of the world's Internet routes. It powers Internet of Things applications across the globe, underpins Tata Communications' cloud and cyber security services, and enables software defined networking for multinational businesses. Harnessing Tata Communications' digital capabilities means that even if ROKiT Williams Racing's engineers are thousands of miles apart, they are able to share vital data and insights, and collaborate on race strategy as if they were in the same place.
