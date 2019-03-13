Tata Comm becomes Official Digital Transformation Partner of ROKiT Williams Racing

Williams Racing has chosen as the team's Digital Transformation Partner. Williams Racing will benefit from Tata Communications' seven-season track record in the reliable delivery of network, hosting, broadcasting and to the F1 ecosystem.

The team will use Tata Communications' digital infrastructure to enable between the pit-lane garage at each Grand Prix and the team's race factory in the UK.

This infrastructure includes a that carries around 30% of the world's It of Things applications across the globe, underpins Tata Communications' cloud and cyber security services, and enables software defined networking for multinational businesses. Harnessing Tata Communications' digital capabilities means that even if Williams Racing's engineers are thousands of miles apart, they are able to share vital data and insights, and collaborate on race strategy as if they were in the same place.

