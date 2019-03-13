Board of Axis Bank approves change in Chairman

At meeting held on 12 March 2019Axis Bank announced that the term of Dr. Sanjiv Misra, Non-Executive (Part-time) Chairman of the Bank will expire with effect from the close of business hours on 17 July 2019.
The Board of the Bank at its meeting held on 12 March 2019 has approved the appointment of Rakesh Makhija (DIN: 00117692), Independent Director as the Non-Executive (Part-time) Chairman of the Bank, for a period of 3 years, with effect from 18 July 2019 upto 17July 2022 (both days inclusive).
