Jubilant Foodworks Ltd up for third consecutive session

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is quoting at Rs 3023, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 98.69% in last one year as compared to a 66.54% jump in NIFTY and a 27.23% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34741.45, down 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 237.3 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

