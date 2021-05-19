Ashok Leyland Ltd gains for third straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 124.8, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 187.89% in last one year as compared to a 66.54% jump in NIFTY and a 83.29% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 124.8, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 15099.1. The Sensex is at 50127.44, down 0.13%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has gained around 10.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10324, down 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 219.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 195.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 125.15, up 1.25% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)