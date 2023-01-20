Jubilant FoodWorks plans capex of Rs 900 crore

The QSR chain operator on Thursday announced that it has planned Rs 900 crore Capex which will be funded entirely through internal accruals over a period of 12-18 months.

Out of the total capex, Rs 500 crore to Rs 600 crore will be funded towards stores (including re-imaging and maintenance CAPEX) and digital, and Rs 300 crore towards commissaries.

Jubilant FoodWorks announced its near-medium term outlook. The company stated that it has a medium term plan of 3,000 Domino's stores with 250 stores for Domino's India in the next 12-18 months. The company also plans to open 40-50 stores for Popeyes India in the next 12-18 months.

On its Bengaluru commissary, the company said that it has planned a total investment of Rs 250 crore. The commissary is expected to be operational by Q1 of FY24.

Jubilant FoodWorks (JFL) is India's largest foodservice company and is part of the Jubilant Bhartia group. Incorporated in 1995, JFL holds the exclusive master franchise rights from Domino's Pizza Inc. to develop and operate the Domino's Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. In India, JFL has a strong and extensive network of 1,701 Domino's restaurants across 371 cities.

The company's standalone net profit declined 1.94% to Rs 119.17 crore despite of 16.9% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,286.77 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

