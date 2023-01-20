Atul slides as Q3 PAT declines 32% YoY

Atul skid 4.14% to Rs 7,436.20 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 32.38% to Rs 105.10 crore on 8.12% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 1,268.25 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Profit before tax declined by 32.23% to Rs 142.28 crore in Q3 December 2022 as against Rs 209.95 crore in Q3 December 2021.

Total expense decreased 2.34% to Rs 1,148.58 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 1,176.15 crore in Q3 FY22. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 606.41 crore (down 18.37% YoY) while employee benefit expense was at Rs 89.07 crore (up 4.33% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 2.20 crore (up 15.18%).

Revenue from life science chemicals jumped 23.67% year on year to Rs 491.73 crore in Q3 FY23 while revenue from performance and other chemicals declined 19.33% year on year to Rs 828.01 crore in Q3 FY23.

Atul is an integrated chemical company. The company operates through two segments: life science chemicals, and performance & other chemicals.

