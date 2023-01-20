National Standard (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Kiri Industries Ltd, Meghmani Finechem Ltd and L&T Technology Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 January 2023.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Kiri Industries Ltd, Meghmani Finechem Ltd and L&T Technology Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 January 2023.

National Standard (India) Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 6716.3 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1013 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 446 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd lost 6.78% to Rs 351.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54897 shares in the past one month.

Kiri Industries Ltd tumbled 5.74% to Rs 389.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15204 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6358 shares in the past one month.

Meghmani Finechem Ltd plummeted 5.40% to Rs 1082.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22043 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5855 shares in the past one month.

L&T Technology Services Ltd shed 5.08% to Rs 3226.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49773 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10212 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)