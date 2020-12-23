Jubilant Foodworks sizzles after introducing new product

Jubilant Foodworks advanced 2.90% to Rs 2,789 after its Domino's Pizza franchise introduced "The Unthinkable Pizza", India's first plant protein based product.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 22 December 2020.

The Unthinkable Pizza is made entirely from plant-based proteins, is 100% vegetarian and yet has the sensory properties of chicken. The Unthinkable Pizza is expected to provide both vegetarians and non-vegetarians a good and innovative option in the menu. The pizza would be available at all Domino's Pizza restaurants across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore.

Pratik Pota, Chief Executive Officer & Whole-time Director, Jubilant FoodWorks, said, the Unthinkable Pizza will allow Indian consumers to experience the plant-protein wave sweeping across the world.

Jubilant FoodWorks is India's largest food service company, with a network of 1,264 Domino's Pizza restaurants across 281 cities (as of 30 September 2020). The company has the exclusive rights to develop and operate Domino's Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

