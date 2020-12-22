IDBI Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sagar Cements Ltd, PVR Ltd, Somany Home Innovation Ltd and Thomas Cook (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 December 2020.

Sagar Cements Ltd, PVR Ltd, Somany Home Innovation Ltd and Thomas Cook (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 December 2020.

IDBI Bank Ltd crashed 11.29% to Rs 33.8 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 41.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sagar Cements Ltd lost 7.10% to Rs 600.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7397 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7224 shares in the past one month.

PVR Ltd tumbled 6.21% to Rs 1251.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Somany Home Innovation Ltd slipped 5.82% to Rs 127.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15474 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15776 shares in the past one month.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 43.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46564 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)