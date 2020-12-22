M&M jumps on value buying

-
ALSO READ
M&M subsidiary Ssangyong misses loan repayment to JP Morgan
Mahindra & Mahindra raises prices across models effective 01 Jan
Mahindra & Mahindra records auto sales growth of 4% in Nov
Mahindra & Mahindra records 56% growth in total tractor sales
Mahindra & Mahindra sells 44,359 vehicles in October
-
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) rose 1.29% to Rs 695.05 as the counter witnessed some bit of bargain buying today.
The stock tumbled 6.26% to end at Rs 686.20 on Monday (21 December 2020).
M&M on Monday said its loss-making South Korean arm SsangYong Motor Company (SYMC) has filed for bankruptcy. SYMC has filed an application for the commencement of rehabilitation procedure with the Seoul Bankruptcy Court under the Debtor Rehabilitation and Bankruptcy Act of South Korea, M&M said in a regulatory filing during market hours yesterday
SYMC has also applied for an autonomous restructuring support (ARS) programme which is a court-designed process. If the court approves the ARS, SYMC will continue to function under the supervision of its Board and will negotiate with stakeholders to reach an understanding about a revival package which may include equity and debt financing and other related actions. However, some of its decisions will be subject to court approval.
Last week, M&M had informed that SYMC had missed repayments of loans aggregating to around 60 billion KRW (South Korean won), or Rs 408 crore.
M&M's business is diversified across farm equipment, auto and automotive components, real estate, hospitality, information technology, defence and aerospace and financial services.
The automaker reported 59.7% decline in net profit to Rs 148.36 crore in Q2 FY21 from Rs 368.43 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales fell 1.5% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 23,566.75 crore during the quarter.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU