Oil India signs MoU with Assam Hydrocarbon

Oil India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Assam Hydrocarbon & Energy Company (AHECL) in Guwahati on 21 December 2020.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is aimed at establishing a joint institutional framework to facilitate bilateral cooperation in hydrocarbon exploration & development and marketing of natural gas in the state of Assam for mutual benefit.

Shares of Oil India fell 0.05% to Rs 101.70. Oil India is a state-owned Navratna under the administrative control of India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. As of 30 September 2020, the Government of India held 56.66% stake in the company.

