Jubilant FoodWorks sizzles after opening restaurant in Dhaka

FoodWorks rose 1.18% to Rs 1,358.90 at 10:18 IST on BSE after the company said that was officially launched in with the opening of its first restaurant in

The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 15 March 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 221.49 points or 0.58% at 38,245.81

On the BSE, 15,000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1,365.20 and a low of Rs 1,349 so far during the day.

FoodWorks said that was officially launched in with the opening of its first restaurant in Rangs Fortune Square, Dhanmondi, entered via a joint venture between FoodWorks and Golden Harvest QSR, a part of The brand will operate under the JV named Jubilant Golden Harvest.

Domino's Pizza comes to Bangladesh with a menu that is a unique combination of some top international favorite pizzas along with pizzas that were developed specifically for Bangladesh.

Jubilant FoodWorks' net profit jumped 46.18% to Rs 96.51 crore on 18.08% growth in total income to Rs 942.85 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Jubilant FoodWorks is one of India's largest companies with a network of 1,200 Domino's Pizza across 271 cities (as of 31 December 2018). The company & its subsidiary have the exclusive rights to develop and operate Domino's Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and At present, it operates in and The company also has exclusive rights for developing and operating for and has 32 across 10 cities in (as of 31 December 2018).

