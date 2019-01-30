Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 net jumps 46.16% to Rs 96.5 crore

Wednesday reported 46.16 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 96.5 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, helped by increase in same-store sales growth of

Same-store sales growth (SSG) refers to the year-over-year growth in sales for in operation for two whole years.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 66.02 crore during October-December quarter previous financial year.

The company's total income increased by 18.07 per cent to Rs 942.85 crore as against Rs 798.5 crore in the year-ago period, said in a BSE filing.

reported SSG of 14.6 per cent in the quarter under review.

operates and Dunkin' Donuts chains in

Dunkin' Donuts broke even in the third quarter of 2018-19 on the back of strong growth in the core portfolio of donuts and beverages, as also disciplined cost management, the company said.

At present, the company operates 1,200 Domino's Pizza and 32 Dunkin' Donuts outlets in the country.

The stock was trading 1.09 per cent up at Rs 1,208.75 apiece on BSE.

