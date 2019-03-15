Transwarranty Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd, Times Guaranty Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 March 2019.

Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd, Times Guaranty Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 March 2019.

crashed 9.82% to Rs 4.5 at 14:10 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 25 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1086 shares in the past one month.

lost 9.52% to Rs 28.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1128 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 541 shares in the past one month.

tumbled 9.42% to Rs 29.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 700 shares in the past one month.

plummeted 7.34% to Rs 16.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 291 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 614 shares in the past one month.

pared 7.22% to Rs 2.57. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26251 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36891 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)