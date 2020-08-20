Jubilant Life Sciences receives credit ratings from India Ratings and Research

-
Jubilant Life Sciences announced that India Ratings and Research has re-affirmed long term issuer rating of IND AA/ Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) for Jubilant Life Sciences.
The instrument-wise ratings are given below -
Fund-based Working Capital limits (Rs 550 crore) - IND AA/RWE/IND A1+/RWE Non-fund-based Working Capital limits (Rs 840 crore) - IND A1+/RWE Non-convertible Debentures (Rs 745 crore) - Withdrawn (paid in full) Commercial Paper programme* (Rs 400 crore) - IND A1+/RWE *Commercial Paper programme has been rated on a standalone basis.
