Jubilant Life Sciences receives credit ratings from India Ratings and Research

Jubilant Life Sciences announced that India Ratings and Research has re-affirmed long term issuer rating of IND AA/ Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) for Jubilant Life Sciences.

The instrument-wise ratings are given below -

Fund-based Working Capital limits (Rs 550 crore) - IND AA/RWE/IND A1+/RWE Non-fund-based Working Capital limits (Rs 840 crore) - IND A1+/RWE Non-convertible Debentures (Rs 745 crore) - Withdrawn (paid in full) Commercial Paper programme* (Rs 400 crore) - IND A1+/RWE *Commercial Paper programme has been rated on a standalone basis.

