L&T Finance Holdings to issue NCDs aggregating Rs 200 cr

Capital Market 

On 28 August 2020

L&T Finance Holdings approved the issuance of up to 2,000 Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 10,00,000 at par aggregating to nominal amount of up to Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis at the coupon/ interest rate of 8.00% p.a. payable annually. The date of allotment is 28 August 2020 while redemption date is 28 August 2023.

First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 17:47 IST

