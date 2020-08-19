L&T Finance Holdings to issue NCDs aggregating Rs 200 cr

-
On 28 August 2020L&T Finance Holdings approved the issuance of up to 2,000 Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 10,00,000 at par aggregating to nominal amount of up to Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis at the coupon/ interest rate of 8.00% p.a. payable annually. The date of allotment is 28 August 2020 while redemption date is 28 August 2023.
