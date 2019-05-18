JUST IN
Jubilant Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 99.29 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.77% to Rs 2352.15 crore

Net loss of Jubilant Life Sciences reported to Rs 99.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 154.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.77% to Rs 2352.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2223.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.63% to Rs 574.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 642.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.18% to Rs 8997.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7424.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2352.152223.77 6 8997.097424.78 21 OPM %15.2220.59 -19.3320.45 - PBDT289.80408.30 -29 1554.941274.13 22 PBT194.78226.56 -14 1184.04859.08 38 NP-99.29154.87 PL 574.46642.81 -11

