Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit declines 15.09% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.03% to Rs 122.54 croreNet profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India declined 15.09% to Rs 27.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.03% to Rs 122.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 114.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.58% to Rs 75.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.22% to Rs 381.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 369.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales122.54114.49 7 381.54369.62 3 OPM %37.1245.20 -36.2540.13 - PBDT35.1041.27 -15 96.35109.23 -12 PBT34.4640.76 -15 93.94106.48 -12 NP27.7432.67 -15 75.2282.28 -9
