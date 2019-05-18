Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit declines 15.09% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.03% to Rs 122.54 crore

Net profit of declined 15.09% to Rs 27.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.03% to Rs 122.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 114.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.58% to Rs 75.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.22% to Rs 381.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 369.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

122.54114.49381.54369.6237.1245.2036.2540.1335.1041.2796.35109.2334.4640.7693.94106.4827.7432.6775.2282.28

