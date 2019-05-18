UPL consolidated net profit declines 72.01% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
UPL consolidated net profit declines 19.69% in the December 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
UPL Q4 profit down 72 pc at Rs 206 cr
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 51.56% in the March 2019 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 30.88% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 49.80% to Rs 8525.00 croreNet profit of UPL declined 72.01% to Rs 206.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 736.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 49.80% to Rs 8525.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5691.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 28.44% to Rs 1447.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2022.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.66% to Rs 21837.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17378.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales8525.005691.00 50 21837.0017378.00 26 OPM %15.1424.97 -17.4620.17 - PBDT934.001129.00 -17 3090.003136.00 -1 PBT503.00945.00 -47 2121.002461.00 -14 NP206.00736.00 -72 1447.002022.00 -28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU