Glance Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 29.11% to Rs 1.02 croreNet profit of Glance Finance reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.11% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.48% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 58.10% to Rs 4.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.020.79 29 4.3210.31 -58 OPM %35.29-63.29 -12.276.79 - PBDT0.36-0.50 LP 0.530.70 -24 PBT0.35-0.52 LP 0.490.63 -22 NP0.34-0.32 LP 0.490.33 48
