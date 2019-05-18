Birla Cable standalone net profit declines 42.87% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Birla Cable standalone net profit rises 210.22% in the December 2018 quarter
Jindal Hotels standalone net profit declines 31.87% in the March 2019 quarter
Bharat Seats standalone net profit declines 38.87% in the March 2019 quarter
Birla Corporation consolidated net profit declines 2.23% in the March 2019 quarter
Nitta Gelatin India standalone net profit declines 10.87% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 12.17% to Rs 100.36 croreNet profit of Birla Cable declined 42.87% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.17% to Rs 100.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 114.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 191.57% to Rs 47.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 54.53% to Rs 502.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 325.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales100.36114.26 -12 502.31325.05 55 OPM %10.2713.44 -15.7310.63 - PBDT9.9214.37 -31 76.7831.70 142 PBT7.1612.30 -42 66.2624.02 176 NP5.098.91 -43 47.0316.13 192
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU