Business Standard

Birla Cable standalone net profit declines 42.87% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 12.17% to Rs 100.36 crore

Net profit of Birla Cable declined 42.87% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.17% to Rs 100.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 114.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 191.57% to Rs 47.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 54.53% to Rs 502.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 325.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales100.36114.26 -12 502.31325.05 55 OPM %10.2713.44 -15.7310.63 - PBDT9.9214.37 -31 76.7831.70 142 PBT7.1612.30 -42 66.2624.02 176 NP5.098.91 -43 47.0316.13 192

First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 13:51 IST

