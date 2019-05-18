Birla Cable standalone net profit declines 42.87% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 12.17% to Rs 100.36 crore

Net profit of Birla Cable declined 42.87% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.17% to Rs 100.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 114.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 191.57% to Rs 47.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 54.53% to Rs 502.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 325.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

