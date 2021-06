MOIL announces change in directorate

With effect from 01 June 2021

MOIL announced that D. Shome, Director (Production and Planning) ceases to be a Director of the Company on attaining the age of superannuation on 31 May 2021.

Further, as per order dated 25 May 2021 issued by the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, PVV Patnaik, Director (Commercial) took additional charge of Director (Production and Planning) of the Company w.e.f. 01 June 2021.

