Steel Strips Wheels achieves 31% growth (MoM) in wheel rim sales in May

Steel Strips Wheels has achieved wheel rim sales of 10.22 lakh in May 2021 compared to 14.77 lakh in April 2021, recording a decrease of 30.82% MoM & increase of 256% YoY.

The company achieved net turnover of Rs 165.68 crore in May 2021 compared to Rs 235.28 crore in April 2021, recording a decrease of 29.58% MoM.

The gross turnover stood at Rs 190.69 crore in May 2021 compared to Rs 284.34 crore in April 2021, recording a decrease of 32.94% MoM.

The net sales turnover and Gross Sales turnover grew by 387.99% and 388.89% YoY respectively

