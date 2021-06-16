Jubilant Pharmova's unit enters into manufacturing partnership with Ocugen, Inc.

-
-
Jubilant Pharmova said that its step down subsidiary, Jubilant HollisterStier LLC, has entered into a manufacturing partnership with Ocugen, Inc., for manufacturing of vaccine candidate COVAXIN for the US and Canadian markets.
We are excited to expand our basket of vaccine products and meet the increasing demand from our customers for COVID-19 vaccines in the US. said Amit Arora, President Jubilant HollisterStier.
With two facilities in North America working to manufacture multiple COVID-19 vaccines and therapies, we remain committed to supporting efforts to eradicate this global pandemic. stated Pramod Yadav, CEO Jubilant Pharma.
Jubilant Pharma is a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova. Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 15 June 2021. Shares of Jubilant Pharmova fell 1.1% to settle at Rs 754.80 yesterday.
Jubilant Pharmova (formerly Jubilant Life Sciences) is a company engaged in pharmaceuticals, contract research and development services and proprietary novel drugs businesses.
