Marksans Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Majesco Ltd, Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd and Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 June 2021.

Majesco Ltd, Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd and Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 June 2021.

Marksans Pharma Ltd lost 5.24% to Rs 89.55 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Majesco Ltd tumbled 4.96% to Rs 95.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96781 shares in the past one month.

Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd crashed 4.33% to Rs 571. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 43956 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25206 shares in the past one month.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd pared 4.30% to Rs 1437.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51849 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42405 shares in the past one month.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd corrected 4.19% to Rs 1104.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35320 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9332 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)