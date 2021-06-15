Volumes soar at GMR Infrastructure Ltd counter

-
GMR Infrastructure Ltd clocked volume of 1140.86 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 118.70 lakh shares
Whirlpool of India Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 June 2021.
GMR Infrastructure Ltd clocked volume of 1140.86 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 118.70 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.08% to Rs.30.25. Volumes stood at 105.22 lakh shares in the last session.
Whirlpool of India Ltd registered volume of 7.53 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 92201 shares. The stock rose 3.99% to Rs.2,279.30. Volumes stood at 96978 shares in the last session.
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd notched up volume of 268.94 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39.78 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.84% to Rs.54.35. Volumes stood at 32.79 lakh shares in the last session.
Prism Johnson Ltd registered volume of 22.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.74 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.05% to Rs.129.50. Volumes stood at 5.49 lakh shares in the last session.
Rain Industries Ltd notched up volume of 233.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.72% to Rs.198.25. Volumes stood at 27.39 lakh shares in the last session.
