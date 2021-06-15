Rallis India board appoints Subhra Gourisaria as new CFO

The board of Rallis India has appointed Subhra Gourisaria as the chief financial officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the company from 15 June 2021 on the superannuation of Ashish Mehta, the current CFO, from 14 June 2021.Gourisaria has over 17 years of experience in business finance, financial strategy, P&L management, controllership and handling financial operations in multi-geographical businesses. Gourisaria was till recently the general manager-finance, home care (South Asia) at Hindustan Unilever ('HUL').
On a consolidated basis, Rallis India's net profit surged 1094.10% to Rs 8.12 crore on 36.1% surge in net sales to Rs 471.26 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Rallis India is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and a part of Tata Group. It is one of India's leading agro sciences companies.
Shares of Rallis India rose 0.07% to Rs 338.50 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 336.60 to Rs 344.80 so far.
