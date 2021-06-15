TCI Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
-
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd, Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd, Trejhara Solutions Ltd and DCM Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 June 2021.
TCI Finance Ltd tumbled 8.25% to Rs 6.78 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4558 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3997 shares in the past one month.
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd lost 5.47% to Rs 224.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14502 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3465 shares in the past one month.
Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd crashed 5.42% to Rs 20.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71072 shares in the past one month.
Trejhara Solutions Ltd pared 5.09% to Rs 54.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21357 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32768 shares in the past one month.
DCM Financial Services Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 2.28. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10909 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13050 shares in the past one month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
