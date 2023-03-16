Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers receives revision in credit ratings

-
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers has received revision in credit ratings from CARE as under:
Long term bank facilities - CARE A-; Stable (revised from CARE BBB+; Stable)
Long term / short term bank facilities - CARE A-; Stable/ CARE A2+ (revised from CARE BBB+; Stable/ CARE A3+
