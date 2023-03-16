Rajesh Gopinathan steps down as TCS MD & CEO

Tata Consultancy Services announced that after a stellar career of over 22 years with the company and a successful stint as Managing Director & CEO during the last 6 years, Rajesh Gopinathan has decided to step down from the company to pursue his other interests.

The Board of Directors has considered his request and accepted the same. Gopinathan will continue with the company till 15 September 2023 to provide transition and support to his successor.

The Board has nominated K. Krithivasan as the CEO Designate with effect from 16 March 2023. Krithivasan will go through a transition with Rajesh Gopinathan and will be appointed as the Managing Director & CEO in the next financial year.

Krithivasan is presently President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group at Tata Consultancy Services. Krithivasan has been part of the global technology sector for over 34 years, having joined Tata Consultancy Services in 1989. During his long tenure at TCS, he has held various leadership roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large program management and sales.

Krithivasan is also a member of the Board of Directors of TCS Iberoamerica, TCS Ireland and the supervisory board of TCS Technology Solutions AG. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a Master's Degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

