WPIL received revision in credit ratings from CARE

WPIL has received revision in credit ratings from CARE as under:

Long term bank facilities - CARE A+; Stable (revised from CARE A; Positive)

Long term / short term bank facilities - CARE A+; Stable/ CARE A1 (revised from CARE A/ Positive/ CARE A1)

Short term bank facilities - CARE A1 (reaffirmed)

