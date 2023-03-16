WPIL received revision in credit ratings from CARE

-
WPIL has received revision in credit ratings from CARE as under:
Long term bank facilities - CARE A+; Stable (revised from CARE A; Positive)
Long term / short term bank facilities - CARE A+; Stable/ CARE A1 (revised from CARE A/ Positive/ CARE A1)
Short term bank facilities - CARE A1 (reaffirmed)
