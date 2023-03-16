JUST IN
WPIL received revision in credit ratings from CARE

Capital Market 

WPIL has received revision in credit ratings from CARE as under:

Long term bank facilities - CARE A+; Stable (revised from CARE A; Positive)

Long term / short term bank facilities - CARE A+; Stable/ CARE A1 (revised from CARE A/ Positive/ CARE A1)

Short term bank facilities - CARE A1 (reaffirmed)

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 17:20 IST

