Jubilant receives EIR for radiopharmaceuticals facility in Montreal Canada

Jubilant Pharmova today announced that Jubilant Draximage Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status from the USFDA for its radiopharmaceuticals manufacturing facility at Montreal Canada in respect of the inspection conducted by the regulatory agency from 06 June 2022 to 10 June 2022.

With the receipt of the EIR, the inspection stands successfully closed

