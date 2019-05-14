Just Dial gains after robust Q4 result

advanced 2.13% to Rs 563.40 at 14:19 IST on BSE after net profit rose 60.55% to Rs 62.55 crore on 21.84% rise in total income to Rs 264.50 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 13 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 371.66 points or 1% at 37,462.48

On the BSE, 2.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against average daily volumes of 81,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock hit high of Rs 570.75 and a low of Rs 543 so far during the day.

Traffic (Unique Visitors) stood at 139.1 million in Q4 March 2019, up 24.7% YoY. 79.4% traffic originated on mobile platforms, 14.8% on desktop/ PC and 5.8% on our voice platform. Total active listings stood at 25.7 million as on 31 March 2019, an increase of 18.2% YoY.

provides to users in through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website, mobile site, mobile apps, over the telephone and text.

