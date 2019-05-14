Delta Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Manappuram Finance Ltd, Developers Ltd, Power Ltd and Heavy Electricals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 May 2019.

soared 10.41% to Rs 205.8 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

spiked 5.94% to Rs 119.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Developers Ltd surged 5.68% to Rs 113.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Power Ltd jumped 5.59% to Rs 40.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Heavy Electricals Ltd gained 5.43% to Rs 63.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

