JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Lupin receives EIR for Pharmacovigilance inspection from the USFDA

Delta Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Business Standard

CCL Products (India) drops after poor Q4 result

Capital Market 

CCL Products (India) lost 3.84% to Rs 260.40 at 11:41 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit fell 24.56% to Rs 35.64 crore on 18.31% fall in net sales to Rs 262.13 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 13 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 97.36 points, or 0.26% to 36,993.46

On the BSE, 1,555 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 2,005 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 271 and a low of Rs 259.05 so far during the day.

CCL Products (India) said that the board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.75 per share for the financial year 2018-19.

CCL Products (India) is engaged in the manufacturing of instant coffee. The company operates through the coffee and coffee related products segment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 11:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU